KKR's Series A Preferred Units Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Monday, shares of KKR & CO Inc's 6.75% Series A Preferred Units (Symbol: KKR.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6875), with shares changing hands as low as $25.90 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.44% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KKR.PRA was trading at a 4.92% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.06% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of KKR.PRA shares, versus KKR:

Below is a dividend history chart for KKR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on KKR & CO Inc's 6.75% Series A Preferred Units:

In Monday trading, KKR & CO Inc's 6.75% Series A Preferred Units (Symbol: KKR.PRA) is currently off about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KKR) are up about 0.5%.

