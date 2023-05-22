KKR's Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of KKR & CO Inc's 6.00% Ser C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock due 09/15/2023 (Symbol: KKR.PRC) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.00), with shares changing hands as low as $59.55 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.19% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KKR.PRC was trading at a 20.52% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.43% in the "Financial" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 1.1662 - 1.4285.

Below is a dividend history chart for KKR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on KKR & CO Inc's 6.00% Ser C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock due 09/15/2023:

In Monday trading, KKR & CO Inc's 6.00% Ser C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock due 09/15/2023 (Symbol: KKR.PRC) is currently up about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KKR) are up about 2.2%.

