KKR's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards KKR (NYSE:KKR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in KKR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for KKR. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 23% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $1,193,155, and 12 are calls, amounting to $1,319,476.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $165.0 for KKR over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for KKR's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across KKR's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $165.0, over the past month.

KKR Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KKR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.0 $4.6 $4.7 $125.00 $946.0K 73 0 KKR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $37.5 $36.5 $37.0 $100.00 $370.0K 217 0 KKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.2 $11.0 $11.2 $120.00 $168.0K 614 75 KKR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.2 $3.0 $3.0 $120.00 $123.6K 16 89 KKR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.2 $7.9 $8.1 $135.00 $121.5K 693 450

About KKR

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $624.4 billion in total managed assets, including $505.7 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of September 2024. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets—private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy, and real estate—and public markets—primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the firm's initial investment in, and then ultimate purchase of, Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance).

Having examined the options trading patterns of KKR, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

KKR's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,393,158, with KKR's price down by -0.64%, positioned at $131.37. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 65 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for KKR

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $165.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on KKR with a target price of $156. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on KKR with a target price of $150. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HSBC lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $173. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on KKR, which currently sits at a price target of $181.

