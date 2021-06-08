KKR's Independence, Contango to create $5.7 billion company through merger

Adds details on the deal

June 8 (Reuters) - Private equity KKR & Co's KKR.N Independence Energy LLC and Contango Oil & Gas Co MCF.A said on Tuesday they will merge in an all-stock deal that would create an oil and gas company with an initial equity market capitalization of about $4.8 billion.

The deal comes at a time when a recovery in crude prices has sparked a wave of consolidation in the energy industry.

Upon completion of the deal, Independence shareholders will own about 76% and Contango shareholders will own the rest of the combined company.

Based on Contango's closing stock price of $5.62 on Monday, the combined company will have an initial market capital value of about $5.7 billion, including debt.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.