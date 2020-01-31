US Markets

KKR's fourth-quarter profit drops by nearly a fifth

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co Inc said on Friday fourth-quarter after-tax distributable earnings fell 18%, owing to a decline in asset sales from its private equity business and lower transaction fee income in its capital markets unit.

By Chibuike Oguh Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co Inc said on Friday fourth-quarter after-tax distributable earnings fell 18%, owing to a decline in asset sales from its private equity business and lower transaction fee income in its capital markets unit. KKR said after-tax distributable earnings (DE) - the cash available for paying dividends to shareholders - fell to $375.1 million compared with $460 million a year earlier. That resulted in DE per share of 44 cents in the quarter, which exceeded the average analyst forecast of 41 cents, according to data compiled by Refinitiv. On Thursday, KKR peers Blackstone Group Inc and Apolllo Global Management Inc also reported fourth-quarter earnings that outperformed most analyst estimates. However, their DE rose on stronger asset sales. KKR said the value of its private equity portfolio appreciated by 27% during the 2019 full year, which compares with 9.3% and 15.6% for Blackstone and Apollo respectively. The New York-based firm said its total assets under management rose to $218.4 billion at the end of December from $208.4 billion three months earlier. (Reporting by Chibuike Oguh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs) ((Chibuike.Oguh@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: KKR RESULTS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular