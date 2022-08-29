KKR Unveils Highways Infrastructure Trust In India

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) said that it has unveiled Highways Infrastructure Trust. It is KKR's third infrastructure investment trust in India, in addition to Virescent Renewable Energy Trust, and India Grid Trust, a leading transmissions infrastructure investment trust. Together, the platforms operate and manage 33 assets valued at over $3.8 billion across 22 states or union territories across India.

The Highways Infrastructure Trust's initial portfolio comprises of six roads assets with a total length of more than 450 kilometers across six states in India. The assets, which include a diversified mix of toll and annuity roads, are located in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.