Markets
KKR

KKR Unveils Highways Infrastructure Trust In India

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) said that it has unveiled Highways Infrastructure Trust. It is KKR's third infrastructure investment trust in India, in addition to Virescent Renewable Energy Trust, and India Grid Trust, a leading transmissions infrastructure investment trust. Together, the platforms operate and manage 33 assets valued at over $3.8 billion across 22 states or union territories across India.

The Highways Infrastructure Trust's initial portfolio comprises of six roads assets with a total length of more than 450 kilometers across six states in India. The assets, which include a diversified mix of toll and annuity roads, are located in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular