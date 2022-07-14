KKR to take stake in CK Hutchison's British utility firm in $1 bln deal

July 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's CK Hutchison Holdings 0001.HK said on Thursday investment giant KKR & Co KKR.N will invest 867 million pounds ($1.02 billion) for a 25% stake in its British utility company, Northumbrian Water Group.

The Durham-based company, which supplies water and sewerage services to homes in England, is jointly owned by CK Hutchison and its affiliated companies CK Asset 1113.HK and CK Infrastructure 1038.HK - all owned by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing.

The deal comes on the heels of a failed bid by KKR for CK Infrastructure-owned UK Power Networks, which Financial Times reported in early July, was due to a spike in Britain's inflation.

CK Hutchison expects to gain HK$1 billion ($127.39 million) on the Northumbrian deal, while CK Asset and CK Infrastructure will receive HK$500 million and HK$900 million, respectively, according to a joint statement from the companies. (https://bit.ly/3yBJ8Gh)

The CK-led consortium, which had bought Northumbrian Water Group for 2.41 billion pounds in August 2011, will continue to own 75% of it after the deal with the U.S.-based private equity giant.

The transaction is pending approval from UK Financial Conduct Authority, the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority and antitrust regulators, according to the statement filed to the Hong Kong bourse.

It is anticipated that the KKR's investment will have minimal impact on the day-to-day management of Northumbrian Water Group, the companies said.

($1 = 7.8499 Hong Kong dollars)

($1 = 0.8460 pounds)

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

