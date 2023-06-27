News & Insights

US Markets
CIR

KKR to take Circor private in sweetened $1.7 bln deal

June 27, 2023 — 06:53 am EDT

Written by Aishwarya Nair for Reuters ->

Adds details of deal value in first paragraph, more details on revised offer in paragraph 3

June 27 (Reuters) - Circor International Inc CIR.N said on Tuesday it has accepted investment firm KKR's KKR.N revised offer to buy the industrial machinery maker for $1.7 billion, including debt.

KKR's cash offer of $51 per share is up from its previous $49 per share proposal.

The improved offer comes after Circor received an unsolicited buyout proposal from a third party for $52.65 per share in cash.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CIR
KKR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.