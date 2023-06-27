KKR to take Circor private in sweetened $1.7 bln deal

Adds details of deal value in first paragraph, more details on revised offer in paragraph 3

June 27 (Reuters) - Circor International Inc CIR.N said on Tuesday it has accepted investment firm KKR's KKR.N revised offer to buy the industrial machinery maker for $1.7 billion, including debt.

KKR's cash offer of $51 per share is up from its previous $49 per share proposal.

The improved offer comes after Circor received an unsolicited buyout proposal from a third party for $52.65 per share in cash.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.