KKR To Participate As Lead Investor In $48 Mln Series C Funding Round Of Privy

(RTTNews) - KKR, the global investment firm, said it will participate as the lead investor in the $48 million Series C funding round of Privy, a digital trust provider in Indonesia, with participation from existing investors MDI Ventures, GGV Capital and Telkomsel Mitra Inovasi, and new investors including Singtel Innov8.

The investment will help Privy strengthen its leading position as a digital signature and digital identity provider in Indonesia, support the development of new consumer and enterprise products to enable Indonesians and businesses to access a wider range of services securely and accelerate broader digital transformation.

