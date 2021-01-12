KKR to offer 11 mln ProSieben shares -Bloomberg

FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR KKR.N is offering 11 million shares in ProSieben PSMGn.DE, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The price guidance for the placement is 13.42 euros apiece, a 5.1% discount to the closing price, Bloomberg said. This would result in a placement volume of 147.6 million euros ($179.92 million).

Frankfurt-listed shares in ProSieben PSMGn.F were 1% lower on the news.

KKR and ProSieben both declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8203 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

