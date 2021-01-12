US Markets
KKR

KKR to offer 11 mln ProSieben shares -Bloomberg

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Private equity firm KKR is offering 11 million shares in ProSieben, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR KKR.N is offering 11 million shares in ProSieben PSMGn.DE, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The price guidance for the placement is 13.42 euros apiece, a 5.1% discount to the closing price, Bloomberg said. This would result in a placement volume of 147.6 million euros ($179.92 million).

Frankfurt-listed shares in ProSieben PSMGn.F were 1% lower on the news.

KKR and ProSieben both declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8203 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular