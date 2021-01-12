KKR to offer 11 mln ProSieben shares -Bloomberg
FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR KKR.N is offering 11 million shares in ProSieben PSMGn.DE, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
The price guidance for the placement is 13.42 euros apiece, a 5.1% discount to the closing price, Bloomberg said. This would result in a placement volume of 147.6 million euros ($179.92 million).
Frankfurt-listed shares in ProSieben PSMGn.F were 1% lower on the news.
KKR and ProSieben both declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8203 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)
