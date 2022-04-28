US Markets
KKR to launch tender offer for Hitachi Transport in $5.2 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

KKR & Co Inc will launch a tender offer for logistics company Hitachi Transport System Ltd, the companies said on Thursday, in more than $5 billion deal to extend the private equity firm's growing Japanese portfolio.

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - KKR & Co Inc KKR.N will launch a tender offer for logistics company Hitachi Transport System Ltd 9086.T, the companies said on Thursday, in more than $5 billion deal to extend the private equity firm's growing Japanese portfolio.

KKR will launch its tender offer at 8,913 yen a share, a premium to its closing price of 8,540 yen on Thursday.

The deal, which a source familiar with the matter said has an equity value of about $5.2 billion, will also involve parent Hitachi Ltd 6501.T selling its close to 40% stake in Hitachi Transport and then acquire 10% in the acquiring fund.

The deal would mark the latest example of Hitachi Ltd 6501.T hiving off non-core assets as it accelerates a shift to digital. It also marks KKR's latest acquisition in Japan, a market, where it has become increasingly active.

