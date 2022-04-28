US Markets
KKR to launch tender offer for Hitachi Transport at 8,913 yen a share

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Private equity firm KKR will acquire a stake in Japan's Hitachi Transport System Ltd via a tender offer, the companies said on Thursday, that will see Hitachi Ltd reinvest and ultimately retain a 10% stake.

KKR will launch its tender offer at 8,913 yen a share, representing a premium to the company's closing price of 8,540 yen on Thursday.

The deal would mark the latest example of Hitachi Ltd 6501.T hiving off non-core assets as it accelerates a shift to digital. It also marks KKR's latest acquisition in Japan, a market where it has become increasingly active.

