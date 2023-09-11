News & Insights

KKR to invest more than $1 bln in USI Insurance to become largest shareholder

September 11, 2023

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters

Sept 11 (Reuters) - USI Insurance Services said on Monday that existing shareholder KKR KKR.N plans to make a new equity investment of more than $1 billion to become the largest stakeholder.

Private equity firm KKR and USI will purchase shares of USI held by pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and certain other investors, as part of the agreement.

More than 50% of the USI shares held by CDPQ will be purchased as part of the transaction.

CDPQ and KKR bought USI in 2017 from investment manager Onex ONEX.TO for $4.3 billion, including debt.

USI provides insurance and employee benefit-related products to U.S. companies.

