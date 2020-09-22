KKR To Invest INR 5,550 Crore In Reliance Retail Ventures

(RTTNews) - Global investment firm KKR said that it will invest 5,550 crore Indian rupees into Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. The investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of 4.21 lakh crore rupees.

KKR's investment represents a 1.28% equity stake in Reliance Retail Ventures on a fully diluted basis.

It marks the second investment by KKR in a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, following a 11,367 crore rupees investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.

