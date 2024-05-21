KKR To Invest In PHINMA Education

News & Insights

May 21, 2024 — 09:14 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Funds managed by KKR will invest in PHINMA Education, with participation from existing shareholder Kaizenvest. PHINMA Education Holdings Inc. is a private higher education group and the education arm of Filipino conglomerate PHINMA Corporation.

PHINMA Corporation will remain the majority shareholder in PHINMA Education.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.

Established in 2004, PHINMA Education is serving around 150,000 students through its network of colleges and universities, including nine in the Philippines and one in Indonesia.

