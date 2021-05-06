Markets
KKR

KKR To Invest In Charter Next Generation - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - KKR signed a definitive agreement to invest in Charter Next Generation, a producer of specialty films used in flexible packaging, industrial, healthcare, and consumer applications. KKR will be joining Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. as an equal co-owner of the business. A unit of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority will also be investing in the transaction.

"Charter Next Generation offers the gold standard when it comes to materials science, product quality, innovation, and technical expertise in specialty films," said Josh Weisenbeck, KKR Partner.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular