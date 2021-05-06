KKR To Invest In Charter Next Generation - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - KKR signed a definitive agreement to invest in Charter Next Generation, a producer of specialty films used in flexible packaging, industrial, healthcare, and consumer applications. KKR will be joining Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. as an equal co-owner of the business. A unit of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority will also be investing in the transaction.

"Charter Next Generation offers the gold standard when it comes to materials science, product quality, innovation, and technical expertise in specialty films," said Josh Weisenbeck, KKR Partner.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.