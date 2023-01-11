Markets
KKR

KKR To Invest Additional $1.15 Bln In Aircraft Leasing With Altavair

January 11, 2023 — 09:20 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - KKR has committed to invest an additional $1.15 billion in Aircraft Leasing with Altavair L.P. The investment will come from KKR's credit and infrastructure funds. KKR has deployed and committed $1.7 billion of capital into aircraft deals since forming a partnership with Altavair and acquiring an interest in the company in 2018.

KKR, in partnership with Altavair, has acquired more than 90 commercial and freighter aircraft through a variety of transactions, including lessor trades, airline direct used and new delivery sale leasebacks, structured transactions and passenger-to-freight conversions. It has leased more than 75% of the portfolio to tier-one airlines and operators around the world.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.