KKR To Invest $95 Mln In Lenskart - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) will invest US$95 million in Lenskart, omni-channel eyewear retailer in India, through a secondary stake acquisition. Additional details of the transaction are not disclosed.

As part of the transaction, existing investors TPG Growth and TR Capital, who first invested in Lenskart in late 2014, will each divest a portion of their holding in the Company.

Upon the completion of the transaction, KKR will look to leverage its experience working with leading technology and eyewear companies globally to support Lenskart in expanding its presence in India, scaling its growing operations overseas.

