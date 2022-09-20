KKR to invest $450 mln in renewable energy arm of India's Hero Group

BENGALURU, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity giant KKR & Co Inc KKR.N said on Tuesday it would invest $450 million in Hero Future Energies, the renewable energy arm of the India's Hero Group.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.