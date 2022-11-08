Markets
KKR

KKR To Invest $400 Mln In Serentica Renewables - Quick Facts

November 08, 2022 — 01:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - KKR and Serentica Renewables announced the signing of agreements under which KKR will invest $400 million in Serentica Renewables. KKR noted that this investment reflects its confidence in India's renewables sector.

Established in 2022, Serentica Renewables is 100% held by Twinstar Overseas Limited which also owns controlling stakes in Sterlite Power Transmission Limited & Sterlite Technologies Ltd. Currently, Serentica Renewables has entered into three long-term Power Purchase Agreements and is in the process of developing approximately 1,500 MW of solar and wind power projects across various states in India.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter