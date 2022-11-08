KKR To Invest $400 Mln In Serentica Renewables - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - KKR and Serentica Renewables announced the signing of agreements under which KKR will invest $400 million in Serentica Renewables. KKR noted that this investment reflects its confidence in India's renewables sector.

Established in 2022, Serentica Renewables is 100% held by Twinstar Overseas Limited which also owns controlling stakes in Sterlite Power Transmission Limited & Sterlite Technologies Ltd. Currently, Serentica Renewables has entered into three long-term Power Purchase Agreements and is in the process of developing approximately 1,500 MW of solar and wind power projects across various states in India.

