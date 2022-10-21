KKR To Invest $300Mln For 13.33 Stake In UPL's Arm

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), an investment major, and UPL Limited (UPL), an agriculture solutions provider, said on Friday that they have inked a definitive deal through which KKR will invest $300 million, for a 13.33 percent stake in Advanta Enterprises Limited.

Advanta , a subsidiary of UPL, aims to deliver innovative farming solutions and technology to farmers around the world. The company has presence over 84 countries with a diversified portfolio of over 900 hybrids across over 40 crops.

Upon completion of the deal, Advanta will operate as a standalone platform. KKR intends to collaborate closely with the firm to further expand its business regionally and globally.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.