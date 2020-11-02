KKR To Invest $1.4 Bln In NextEra Energy Portfolios

(RTTNews) - Investment firm KKR Monday announced the signing of agreements with NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), and NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) to acquire equity interests in portfolios of contracted utility-scale wind and solar assets.

KKR will invest about $1.4 billion in total in two transactions for interests in 1,625 megawatts of renewable energy assets. This includes an around $300 million direct equity purchase from NextEra Energy Resources for a 50% interest in a 1,000 megawatt portfolio, and, separately, a $1.1 billion convertible equity portfolio financing agreement with NextEra Energy Partners for an interest in a 1,125 net MW portfolio.

KKR has also signed a Letter of Intent with NextEra Energy Partners to invest approximately $900 million in future renewable energy transactions to provide access to capital for future growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.