Markets
NEE

KKR To Invest $1.4 Bln In NextEra Energy Portfolios

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Investment firm KKR Monday announced the signing of agreements with NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), and NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) to acquire equity interests in portfolios of contracted utility-scale wind and solar assets.

KKR will invest about $1.4 billion in total in two transactions for interests in 1,625 megawatts of renewable energy assets. This includes an around $300 million direct equity purchase from NextEra Energy Resources for a 50% interest in a 1,000 megawatt portfolio, and, separately, a $1.1 billion convertible equity portfolio financing agreement with NextEra Energy Partners for an interest in a 1,125 net MW portfolio.

KKR has also signed a Letter of Intent with NextEra Energy Partners to invest approximately $900 million in future renewable energy transactions to provide access to capital for future growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEE NEP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular