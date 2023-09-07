News & Insights

Markets
KKR

KKR To Invest $750 Mln In London-based Zenobe

September 07, 2023 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Global investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) announced Thursday it is investing approximately $750 million to scale London-based Zenobe, a market leader in transport electrification and battery storage solutions, to accelerate the global decarbonization of diesel fleets and provide grid services that are critical for the decarbonization of the energy sector.

Infracapital, the infrastructure equity investment arm of M&G Plc and current majority shareholder, will invest further alongside KKR and the management team, with KKR and Infracapital becoming joint majority shareholders. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

KKR's investment in Zenobe is the first to be made through the firm's global climate strategy, which is part of KKR's $54 billion global Infrastructure business and dedicated to investing in solutions at scale to support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

KKR plans to work with Zenobe to meet the growing demand for EV adoption from bus operators and other commercial fleet businesses globally. KKR also expects to help Zenobe expand its grid-scale battery storage capacity through the construction and expansion of new and existing sites.

The investment will help Zenobe to build on its leadership positions in the UK, Australia and New Zealand, while continuing to grow across continental Europe, and also expand into North America.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.