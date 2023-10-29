KKR To Invest $400 Mln In Subsea Telecommunications Cable Services Provider OMS Group

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), an investment major, said that it will invest $400 million in Neutral Subsea Telecommunications Cable Services Provider OMS Group.

It marks KKR's latest digital infrastructure investment in Southeast Asia, underlining its conviction in the role digitalization plays in the region's burgeoning internet economy.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the first-quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. Additional details of the transaction are not disclosed.

