US Markets
KKR

KKR to buy UK's John Laing for about $2.84 billion

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Private equity firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy British infrastructure investor John Laing Group in a deal valued at about 2 billion pounds ($2.84 billion).

Adds detail on deal, background

May 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR KKR.N said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy British infrastructure investor John Laing Group JLG.L in a deal valued at about 2 billion pounds ($2.84 billion).

John Laing shareholders will be entitled to get 403 pence per share in cash, a premium of about 27% to the stock's closing price on May 5, the day before the company confirmed it was in takeover talks with KKR.

John Laing plans to unanimously recommend to shareholders to back the deal, whose terms are considered to be fair and reasonable, it said.

"KKR is a strong partner, providing long-term capital and global expertise to accelerate John Laing's strategy," said John Laing Chairman Will Samuel.

"This is particularly relevant in the current environment where there may be significant opportunities to invest in critical infrastructure which responds to public needs."

($1 = 0.7046 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular