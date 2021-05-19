KKR to buy UK's John Laing for about $2.84 billion

May 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR KKR.N said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy British infrastructure investor John Laing Group JLG.L in a deal valued at about 2 billion pounds ($2.84 billion).

John Laing shareholders will be entitled to get 403 pence per share in cash, it said.

($1 = 0.7046 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

