KKR to buy UK-based ContourGlobal for $2.2 bln

May 17 (Reuters) - KKR & Co KKR.N has agreed to buy London-listed power generation firm ContourGlobal GLO.L for 1.75 billion pounds ($2.16 billion), as the U.S. private-equity firm seeks to expand its power and infrastructure portfolio.

KKR will pay 263.6 pence for each share of ContourGlobal share, a 36% premium to the company's closing share price on Monday.

($1 = 0.8089 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

