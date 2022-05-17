KKR to buy UK-based ContourGlobal for $2.2 bln

US Markets
KKR & Co has agreed to buy London-listed power generation firm ContourGlobal for 1.75 billion pounds ($2.16 billion), as the U.S. private-equity firm seeks to expand its power and infrastructure portfolio.

KKR will pay 263.6 pence for each share of ContourGlobal share, a 36% premium to the company's closing share price on Monday.

($1 = 0.8089 pounds)

