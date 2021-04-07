KKR To Buy Therapy Brands

(RTTNews) - Investment firm KKR Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire a majority interest in Therapy Brands from its existing shareholders investment funds affiliated with Lightyear Capital LLC, Oak HC/FT and Greater Sum Ventures.

Existing investor PSG will participate in the transaction alongside KKR and continue to be a minority shareholder in Therapy Brands. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2013, Therapy Brands provides end-to-end, purpose-built software solutions to streamline the full clinical, administrative and reimbursement workflows of healthcare professionals in multiple end markets.

"Provider and patient friendly technology-enabled solutions are more important than ever as the demand for mental and behavioral health services continues to rapidly increase," said Kimberly O'Loughlin, CEO of Therapy Brands.

