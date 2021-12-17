KKR To Buy Japanese Software Provider Yayoi; Financial Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Global investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) announced Friday the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Yayoi Co., Ltd., a Japanese software provider for small- and medium-sized enterprises or SMEs, from financial services group ORIX Corp. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction is expected to be completed on March 1st, 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Yayoi is the largest financial and accounting software provider for SMEs and sole proprietors in Japan. Its namesake accounting and tax filing software is widely used by Japanese SMEs.

Hiro Hirano, Co-Head of Private Equity for KKR Asia Pacific and CEO of KKR Japan, said, "SMEs account for the vast majority of companies in Japan. … We see a terrific opportunity to increase Yayoi's penetration across Japan and look forward to promoting the Company's growth by leveraging our expertise in this segment."

In the deal, BofA Securities Japan Co., Ltd. acted as KKR's financial advisor.

