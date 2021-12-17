KKR to buy Japanese software developer from Orix

US Markets
Japanese financial services group Orix Corp said on Friday it will sell software developer Yayoi Co to U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co Inc for an undisclosed amount.

Orix, which bought Yayoi for more than 80 billion yen ($705 million) in 2014, will complete the transaction in March and book a profit of 163.2 billion yen ($1.44 billion) from the sale in the January-March quarter.

Yayoi is a major financial and accounting software provider for Japanese small- and medium-sized firms, best known for its namesake accounting and tax filing software. It had sales of 21 billion yen in the financial year ended in September.

($1 = 113.5500 yen)

