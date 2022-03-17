KKR to buy Japanese real estate asset manager for $2 bln

March 17 (Reuters) - KKR & Co Inc KKR.N said on Thursday it would buy Japanese real estate asset manager Mitsubishi Corp-UBS Realty Inc (MC-UBSR) from Mitsubishi 8058.T and UBS Asset Management for around $2 billion.

