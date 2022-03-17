US Markets
KKR to buy Japanese real estate asset manager for $2 bln

Contributor
Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

KKR & Co Inc said on Thursday it would buy Japanese real estate asset manager Mitsubishi Corp-UBS Realty Inc (MC-UBSR) from Mitsubishi and UBS Asset Management for around $2 billion.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

