KKR to buy IT services firm Ensono

Chavi Mehta Reuters
April 14 (Reuters) - Private-equity giant KKR & Co Inc KKR.N said on Wednesday it would buy information technology services provider Ensono from Charlesbank Capital Partners and M/C Partners.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

