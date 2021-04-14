Markets
KKR To Buy Ensono - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Global investment firm KKR (KKR) has agreed to acquire Ensono from Charlesbank Capital Partners and M/C Partners. Ensono, a hybrid IT services provider, provides a suite of services that help enterprises manage, optimize and modernize their IT systems across mainframe, cloud and hybrid infrastructure.

Webster Chua, Partner at KKR, said: "Ensono is a proven leader in delivering hybrid solutions for clients with complex IT environments, and we are thrilled to support the Ensono team on its next phase of growth and development."

