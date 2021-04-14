KKR To Buy Ensono - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Global investment firm KKR (KKR) has agreed to acquire Ensono from Charlesbank Capital Partners and M/C Partners. Ensono, a hybrid IT services provider, provides a suite of services that help enterprises manage, optimize and modernize their IT systems across mainframe, cloud and hybrid infrastructure.

Webster Chua, Partner at KKR, said: "Ensono is a proven leader in delivering hybrid solutions for clients with complex IT environments, and we are thrilled to support the Ensono team on its next phase of growth and development."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.