KKR to buy Dutch vacation park operator Roompot

Contributor
Bart Meijer Reuters
Published
U.S. private equity firm KKR said on Thursday it had reached an agreement to buy Dutch vacation parks firm Roompot for an undisclosed sum.

Roompot is the second-largest operator of vacation parks in Europe, operating its own 33 parks in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, while providing services to more than 100 other operators across Europe.

It was bought by French private equity firm PAI Partners in 2016.

