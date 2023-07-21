KKR to buy chemical maker Chase in $1.3 billion deal

Adds details on the deal and background in paragraphs 2 and 3

July 21 (Reuters) - KKR & Co KKR.N said on Friday it would buy chemical maker Chase CCF.A in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.3 billion including debt, to help the private equity firm bolster its holdings in the chemical specialty sector.

Under the deal terms, KKR will buy all outstanding shares of Chase common stock for $127.50 apiece.

Chase manufactures chemicals such as adhesives and coating materials to be used in industries ranging from automotive and electronics to energy markets.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

