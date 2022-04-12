KKR To Buy Barracuda Networks From Thoma Bravo; Financial Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) said that it agreed to buy Barracuda Networks Inc., a provider of cloud-first security solutions, from Thoma Bravo. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of the year, subject to customary conditions.

Founded in 2003, Barracuda offers a broad suite of cybersecurity solutions across email protection, application security, network security and data protection that can be deployed and managed in both cloud and hybrid environments.

Barracuda focuses on serving small and medium sized enterprises and has more than 200,000 customers worldwide across a variety of industries, including education, government, financial services, health care, retail, consumer goods and manufacturing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.