KKR To Acquire Novaria Group - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - KKR has reached an agreement to acquire Novaria Group, a manufacturer of specialty aerospace hardware, from Rosewood Private Investments and Tailwind Advisors. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Novaria Group has more than 500 customers.

The acquisition is anticipated to close by the first quarter of 2020. It is being funded through KKR's Americas XII Fund.

Founded in 2011 by CEO Bryan Perkins, Novaria Group is an independent supplier of highly engineered components and specialty processes for the aerospace and defense industry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.