KKR To Acquire Majority Position In Environmental Resources Management - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Global investment firm KKR announced an agreement to acquire a majority position in UK headquartered pure-play sustainability consultancy Environmental Resources Management or ERM from OMERS Private Equity and Alberta Investment Management Corp.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. KKR expects this transaction to close in the third quarter 2021.

ERM operates in over 40 countries with over 5,500 partners and employees globally.

KKR's investment in ERM is being made through its Core Investments strategy, which represents capital targeting longer-term opportunities.

As part of KKR's investment, ERM's management team and Partners to remain as minority investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.