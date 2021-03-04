KKR To Acquire Majority Interest In Integrated Specialty Coverages

(RTTNews) - Integrated Specialty Coverages said global investment firm KKR will be acquiring a majority interest in the company. Sightway Capital is selling its majority position and will continue to hold a stake as a minority shareholder. Grossberg will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer and the ISC management team will also remain in place.

Integrated Specialty Coverages is a multi-line insurance distributor. ISC currently writes approximately $300 million of specialty premium annually across a number of industries, including Property, Construction, Transportation, and Hospitality.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.