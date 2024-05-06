News & Insights

Markets
KKR

KKR To Acquire Healthium Medtech From Apax Funds For Undisclosed Terms

May 06, 2024 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - KKR agreed to acquire Healthium Medtech Ltd., an Indian medical devices company, from an affiliate of Funds advised by Apax Partners LLP. Financial details were not disclosed.

KKR noted that the acquisition will be made by a special purpose vehicle owned by KKR-managed funds which will acquire a controlling interest in Healthium group, including Healthium.

The transaction is subject to receipt of certain regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.