KKR To Acquire Digital Reading Platform OverDrive From Rakuten

(RTTNews) - Private-equity firm KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) said that it agreed to acquire OverDrive Inc., digital reading platform for libraries and schools, from Rakuten USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rakuten Inc. The details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Rakuten reportedly purchased OverDrive for $410 million in 2015.

KKR said that overdrive serves 43,000 libraries and schools in more than 75 countries. it is making the investment in OverDrive from its KKR Americas XII Fund.

