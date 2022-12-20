Markets
KKR

KKR To Acquire Bushu Pharma Shares From BPEA EQT

December 20, 2022 — 02:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - KKR, a global investment firm, and Bushu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced the signing of agreements under which KKR will acquire all shares in Bushu Pharma from BPEA EQT. Bushu Pharma is a pure-play pharmaceutical CDMO based in Japan. It has GMP certifications globally, and manufacture products for worldwide end-markets, with a particular focus on Japan and Asian countries, such as China.

KKR plans to work alongside Bushu Pharma's management team to expand into new and growing segments, such as injectables, invest in further capacity expansion and quality control, and explore organic and inorganic opportunities for growth.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.