KKR Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 15 analysts have evaluated KKR (NYSE:KKR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $135.87, along with a high estimate of $154.00 and a low estimate of $116.00. Observing a 9.1% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $124.54.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of KKR by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $130.00 - Nicholas Watts Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $153.00 - Chris Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $150.00 $130.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $135.00 $115.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Buy $154.00 $145.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $137.00 $123.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $146.00 $117.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $128.00 $121.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $144.00 $125.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $141.00 $128.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $117.00 $112.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $125.00 $116.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $117.00 $114.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Buy $145.00 $157.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $116.00 $116.00

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $601.3 billion in total managed assets, including $487.3 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of June 2024. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets—private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy, and real estate—and public markets—primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the firm's initial investment in, and then ultimate purchase of, Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance).

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining KKR's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.54% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.26%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): KKR's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): KKR's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: KKR's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.32. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

