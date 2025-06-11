$KKR stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KKR stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $156,838,923 of trading volume.

$KKR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $KKR:

$KKR insiders have traded $KKR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HENRY R KRAVIS (Co-Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,281,394 shares for an estimated $153,755,830 .

. GEORGE R ROBERTS (Co-Executive Chairman) sold 1,190,094 shares for an estimated $142,573,261

TIMOTHY R BARAKETT purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $4,127,319

ROBERT W SCULLY purchased 13,250 shares for an estimated $1,503,733

$KKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 654 institutional investors add shares of $KKR stock to their portfolio, and 663 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KKR Government Contracts

We have seen $1,193,196 of award payments to $KKR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$KKR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KKR stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/07.

on 05/07. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 04/21, 04/14, 02/27, 02/26.

on 04/21, 04/14, 02/27, 02/26. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$KKR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KKR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

$KKR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KKR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $141.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vikram Gandhi from HSBC set a target price of $119.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $141.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $185.0 on 01/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

