$KKR stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

June 11, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$KKR stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $156,838,923 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $KKR:

$KKR Insider Trading Activity

$KKR insiders have traded $KKR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • HENRY R KRAVIS (Co-Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,281,394 shares for an estimated $153,755,830.
  • GEORGE R ROBERTS (Co-Executive Chairman) sold 1,190,094 shares for an estimated $142,573,261
  • TIMOTHY R BARAKETT purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $4,127,319
  • ROBERT W SCULLY purchased 13,250 shares for an estimated $1,503,733

$KKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 654 institutional investors add shares of $KKR stock to their portfolio, and 663 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KKR Government Contracts

We have seen $1,193,196 of award payments to $KKR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$KKR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KKR stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$KKR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KKR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025
  • HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
  • Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

$KKR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KKR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $141.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Vikram Gandhi from HSBC set a target price of $119.0 on 04/15/2025
  • An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $141.0 on 03/20/2025
  • Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $185.0 on 01/03/2025

