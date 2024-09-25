News & Insights

KKR, Skip Essential Infrastructure Fund To Acquire 74.25% Stake In Queensland Airports

September 25, 2024 — 09:01 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - KKR, global investment firm, and the Skip Essential Infrastructure Fund will acquire a 74.25% stake in Queensland Airports Limited from The Infrastructure Fund, managed by Macquarie Asset Management, State Super, and Australian Retirement Trust, KKR said in a statement. Financial details were not disclosed.

KKR noted that Queensland Airports' portfolio comprises Gold Coast, Townsville, Longreach and Mount Isa airports, and collectively services travellers across its 39 domestic routes and six international routes, with nearly 66,700 annual aircraft movements.

The transaction is expected to close in late 2024, subject to customary conditions including regulatory approvals.

