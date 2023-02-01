US Markets
KKR set to present offer for Telecom Italia's network -la Repubblica

February 01, 2023 — 01:25 pm EST

Written by Elvira Pollina for Reuters ->

MILAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. fund KKR KKR.N has informed Italy's government it plans to present an offer for the fixed line of Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, la Repubblica daily reported on Wednesday on its website.

Both KKR and Telecom Italia declined to comment.

KKR is already an investor in TIM's last mile network, having invested 1.8 billion euros to secure a 37.5% stake in a venture called FiberCop.

KKR had approached Telecom Italia in late 2021 with a non-binding takeover offer which the debt-laden phone group eventually spurned.

