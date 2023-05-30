KKR Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock due 09/15/2023 About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 5/31/23, KKR & CO Inc's 6.00% Ser C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock due 09/15/2023 (Symbol: KKR.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.75, payable on 6/15/23. As a percentage of KKR.PRC's recent share price of $61.96, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of KKR.PRC to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when KKR.PRC shares open for trading on 5/31/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.83%, which compares to an average yield of 7.06% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of KKR.PRC shares, versus KKR:
Below is a dividend history chart for KKR.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.75 on KKR & CO Inc's 6.00% Ser C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock due 09/15/2023:
In Tuesday trading, KKR & CO Inc's 6.00% Ser C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock due 09/15/2023 (Symbol: KKR.PRC) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KKR) are down about 0.5%.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DMO
BJ Earnings History
MSC Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.