KKR Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock due 09/15/2023 About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 5/31/23, KKR & CO Inc's 6.00% Ser C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock due 09/15/2023 (Symbol: KKR.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.75, payable on 6/15/23. As a percentage of KKR.PRC's recent share price of $61.96, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of KKR.PRC to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when KKR.PRC shares open for trading on 5/31/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.83%, which compares to an average yield of 7.06% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of KKR.PRC shares, versus KKR:

Below is a dividend history chart for KKR.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.75 on KKR & CO Inc's 6.00% Ser C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock due 09/15/2023:

In Tuesday trading, KKR & CO Inc's 6.00% Ser C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock due 09/15/2023 (Symbol: KKR.PRC) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KKR) are down about 0.5%.

