KKR Series B Preferred Units Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Friday, shares of KKR & CO Inc's 6.50% Series B Preferred Units (Symbol: KKR.PRB) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $26.87 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.63% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KKR.PRB was trading at a 8.84% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 3.19% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for KKR.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on KKR & CO Inc's 6.50% Series B Preferred Units:

In Friday trading, KKR & CO Inc's 6.50% Series B Preferred Units (Symbol: KKR.PRB) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KKR) are down about 1%.

