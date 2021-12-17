KKR sends strong buy signal on European telecom

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - KKR just can’t stop shopping for European telecom deals. The U.S. private equity giant’s latest bauble https://www.ree.es/es/sala-de-prensa/actualidad/nota-de-prensa/2021/12/grupo-red-electrica-refuerza-su-posicion-en-el-sector-de-las-telecomunicaciones-con-kkr-como-socio-estrategico-a-largo-plazo-en-reintel is just under half of a 52,000-kilometre fibre-optic cable network owned by Spanish power grid operator Red Electrica (REE). It has already bought Spain’s Masmovil, made overtures to Dutch operator KPN and is tilting at 33 billion euro Telecom Italia. For public investors in the unloved sector, the message should be loud and clear.

Thursday’s deal shines more light on the value-hunting thinking of KKR and others like Patrick Drahi, the Franco-Israeli tycoon who this week upped his stake in Britain’s BT to 18%. KKR already owns 37.5% of FiberCop, the so-called “last-mile” of Telecom Italia’s broadband network that connects exchanges to people’s homes. Its Spanish acquisition, which operates cables running alongside railway and power lines, is more akin to the network’s backbone.

REE’s infrastructure doesn’t require the painful and expensive process of digging up roads. That’s reflected in the valuation. KKR is paying 971 million euros for 49% of the business, implying a whopping 22 times EBITDA for an asset it will not control. Drahi sold all of a similar asset in neighbouring Portugal in 2019 at a 20 times multiple.

By contrast most “last-mile” operations still require hefty investment to replace copper wires with fibre-optic cables. BT, for example, is ploughing 15 billion pounds into upgrading its Openreach network. Even so, KKR’s dealmaking suggests a valuation disconnect. The private equity firm’s investment in FiberCop was struck at a multiple of less than 9 times EBITDA. The unit’s parent company, Telecom Italia, trades on less than 5 times.

BT potentially faces a similar mismatch. If valued on the same EBITDA multiple as FiberCop, Openreach would be worth 26 billion pounds, equivalent to more than three-quarters of the UK company’s overall enterprise value. Apply a Spanish-style valuation to its broadband backbone, and the value of BT’s parts exceeds the current total.

One explanation is that public investors, which rely on regular dividend payments, are nervous about telecoms operators’ massive capex requirements. The prospect of government intervention may also be weighing on valuations. But when an investor like KKR sends such a strong message, markets should be paying more attention.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Spanish electricity grid operator Red Electrica said on Dec. 16 that it had agreed to sell a 49% stake in its Reintel telecoms infrastructure division to private equity group KKR for 971 million euros.

- Reintel operates a 52,000-kilometre network of fibre-optic cables laid alongside electricity cables and railway lines. The unit generated 104 million euros of EBITDA this year.

- Reintel shares were down 2.5% at 18.58 euros by 0845 GMT on Dec. 17.

