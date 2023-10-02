News & Insights

US Markets
KKR

KKR sells industrial properties worth over $560 mln

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

October 02, 2023 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by Pritam Biswas for Reuters ->

Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. private-equity firm KKR KKR.N said on Monday it has completed the sale of an industrial property portfolio of 5 million square feet (465,000 square meters) for a total aggregate value of over $560 million.

The sales, primarily comprising assets in KKR's Real Estate Partners Americas II fund, include more than 50 industrial buildings spread across Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, the Lehigh Valley and Central Pennsylvania, the company said, without disclosing details of the buyer.

Since the pandemic sparked a shift away from traditional brick-and-mortar stores and towards online shopping, retailers continue to have a high demand for industrial buildings like warehouses and logistic facilities.

"These sales demonstrate the attractive bid that exists for a quality assets in supply-constrained locations," said Roger Morales, partner and head of real estate acquisitions in the Americas at KKR.

The company sold a 14.5 million square feet industry portfolio in 2021 for about $2.2 billion to Oxford Properties Group, a real estate investor based in Canada.

Including the recent sale, KKR has sold about 21 million square feet industrial real estate since 2021.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Pritam.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.